Brandon Mitchell-Day, senior, MICDS

The 6-foot-8 Mitchell-Day did absolutely everything for the Rams. He led them in points (17.6 per game), rebounds (8.2), assists (2.3), steals (1.7) and blocks (3.1) as they won their first district title in 12 years. A Class 4 all-state selection by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association. Committed to Dartmouth.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
David Kvidahl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today