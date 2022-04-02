 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Brandon Mitchell-Day, senior, MICDS

The 6-foot-8 Mitchell-Day did absolutely everything for the Rams. He led them in points (17.6 per game), rebounds (8.2), assists (2.3), steals (1.7) and blocks (3.1) as they won their first district title in 12 years. A Class 4 all-state selection by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association. Committed to Dartmouth.

