Braxton Stacker, senior, Cardinal Ritter

The 6-foot-5 Stacker was the Lions’ top perimeter player as he averaged 16.8 points, 6 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 2 steals per game. Helped Lions finish third in Class 5. A Class 5 all-state selection by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association. Signed with Murray State.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
David Kvidahl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today