Braxton Stacker, senior, Cardinal Ritter

The 6-foot-5 Stacker was the Lions’ top perimeter player as he averaged 16.8 points, 6 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 2 steals per game. Helped Lions finish third in Class 5. A Class 5 all-state selection by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association. Signed with Murray State.

