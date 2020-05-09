C: Carte’Are Gordon, Webster Groves/Vianney

Graduation year: 2018
A two-time All-Metro first-team selection, Gordon averaged 18 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.6 steals and two blocks per game as a senior when Webster Groves won back-to-back Class 5 championships. Transferred to Webster midway through his sophomore year at Vianney. Played 89 career varsity games in four seasons and averaged 17.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, two assists, 1.4 steals and 1.9 blocks. Only area player to win a state championship, a gold medal with Team USA and the EYBL Peach Jam in the same calendar year. Signed with St. Louis University and played in 13 games. Transferred to DePaul. Never played for the Blue Demons. Transferred to Northwest Florida State College before withdrawing from school.
