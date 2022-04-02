 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Casen Lawrence, senior, Westminster

The area’s top sharpshooter, the 5-foot-10 Lawrence made 103 3-pointers. Averaged a team-high 13.1 points per game to go along with 2.6 assists and 1.8 steals as the Wildcats had a historic regular season. A Class 5 all-state selection by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association. Signed with Truman State.

