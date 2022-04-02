 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Christian Jones, senior, East St. Louis

A 6-foot-5 point guard, Jones led area in assists with average of 7.3 per game to go along with 15.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 steals. The Class 3A second-team all-state selection by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association helped Flyers go unbeaten in Southwestern Conference. Signed with the University of Missouri.

