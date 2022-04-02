Christian Jones, senior, East St. Louis

A 6-foot-5 point guard, Jones led area in assists with average of 7.3 per game to go along with 15.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 steals. The Class 3A second-team all-state selection by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association helped Flyers go unbeaten in Southwestern Conference. Signed with the University of Missouri.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
David Kvidahl
