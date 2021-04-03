Ethyn Brown, senior, Belleville East Apr 3, 2021 33 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The most dynamic player in the Metro East’s abbreviated season. The 6-foot-2 guard averaged 15 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.2 steals per game as the Lancers were the best team in the Southwestern Conference’s regular season. 0 comments Tags Steal Rebound Assist Sport STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story All-Metro Boys Basketball 2021 All-Metro boys basketball third team 33 min ago