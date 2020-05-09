F: Cameron Biedscheid, Cardinal Ritter

Graduation year: 2012
The 2012 All-Metro player of the year and a two-time first-team selection, Biedscheid averaged 31.7 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.6 blocks as a senior. Named Mr. Show-Me Basketball by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association and Missouri’s Gatorade player of the year. Selected as a Parade All-American. As a junior, he averaged 29.7 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game. In three varsity seasons, he averaged 26.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.9 blocks. Won a Class 3 state championship as a sophomore. Signed with Notre Dame. Played in 34 games and averaged 6.2 points. Transferred to Missouri midway through his sophomore season at Notre Dame and took a redshirt. Never played a game for the Tigers. Played briefly for Jacksonville State and then Louisiana State University Shreveport before being dismissed. Played in 15 games for Harris-Stowe.
