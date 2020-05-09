F: Jayson Tatum, Chaminade

Graduation year: 2016
The 2015 and 2016 All-Metro player of the year and a 2014 All-Metro first-team selection. The three-time Missouri Gatorade player of the year and the 2016 Gatorade national player of the year led the Red Devils to the Class 5 state championship as a senior. A McDonald’s All-American and Jordan Brand All-American selection. Averaged 29.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.4 blocks per game as a senior. In four-year varsity career averaged 23.9 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game. Only four-time Metro Catholic Conference player of the year. Won three gold medals with Team USA. Signed with Duke. Started 27 games and averaged 16.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists as a freshman. Selected No. 3 overall by the Boston Celtics in the 2017 NBA Draft. Earned first All-Star game appearance this season while averaging 23.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists. In three seasons has averaged 17.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists.
