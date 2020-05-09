F: Jordan Barnett, CBC

Graduation year: 2014
The 2014 Post-Dispatch All-Metro player of the year. Led CBC to the Class 5 state championship by averaging 20.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game. Put up a career best 43 points and 20 rebounds against Hickman in the state championship game. Averaged 17.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game as a junior. As a sophomore, he was good for 14.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game. Signed with Texas. Played in 24 games for the Longhorns before transferring to Missouri. Averaged 13.1 points and 5.8 rebounds in 55 games with the Tigers. Went undrafted in the 2018 NBA Draft and signed with the Milwaukee Bucks for Summer League. Played for the Wisconsin Thundering Herd and Fort Wayne Mad Ants in the NBA G League. Signed with the Giessen 46ers in the German Bundesliga in July of 2019.
