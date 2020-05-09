G: Bradley Beal, Chaminade

Graduation year: 2011
The 2011 All-Metro player of the year and a three-time All-Metro first-team selection, Beal averaged 32.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game as a senior. A McDonald’s All-American and Jordan Brand All-American selection. Named the Gatorade national player of the year. Named Mr. Show-Me Basketball by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association as a senior. Averaged 28.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game between sophomore and senior seasons. A first-team all-time All-Metro team selection. Won the Class 5 state championship in 2009. Red Devils went 75-11 between his sophomore and senior seasons. Won two gold medals with Team USA. Signed with Florida. Averaged 14.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and was a first-team all-Southeastern Conference selection. Selected No. 3 overall by the Washington Wizards in the 2012 NBA Draft. A two-time NBA All-Star selection, Beal has played in 488 career regular season games and averaged 19.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists.
