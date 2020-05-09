G: Caleb Love, CBC
Graduation year: 2020

The 2020 All-Metro player of the year and an All-Metro first-team selection as a junior. Named Mr. Show-Me Basketball by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association as the top senior in Missouri and tabbed the Missouri Gatorade player of the year. The area’s first McDonald’s All-American and Jordan Brand All-American selection since Jayson Tatum in 2016. Led CBC to its first back-to-back state semifinal appearances since it went to three in a row from 1958-60. Second all-time leading scorer at CBC trailing only Larry Hughes. Averaged 27 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.5 steals per game as a senior. For his four-year varsity career, he averaged 18.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.8 steals. Signed with North Carolina.

