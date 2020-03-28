G: Caleb Love, senior, CBC
The All-Metro player of the year, the 6-foot-4 Love averaged 27 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.5 steals per game. He scored 40 point or more three times. Joined Larry Hughes as the second CBC player to surpass 2,000 career points. Love was selected as a McDonald’s All-American, a Jordan Brand All-American, a member of Team USA’s Nike Hoop Summit, the Missouri Gatorade player of the year, Mr. Show-Me Basketball and Class 5 player of the year by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association. Signed with North Carolina.

