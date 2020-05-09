G: Courtney Ramey, Webster Groves

Graduation year: 2018
The All-Metro player of the year in 2017 and 2018, Ramey led Webster Groves to back-to-back Class 5 state championships. Named Mr. Show-Me Basketball by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association as a senior. Webster’s all-time leader in points (1,838) and assists (521). Missed eight games senior year with a broken wrist. Averaged 21.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.6 assists when he returned. Averaged 16.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.8 steals during his four-year varsity career. Signed with Texas. Played in all 37 games as a freshman. Started 28 of 31 games as a sophomore and averaged 10.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists.
