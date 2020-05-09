G: Courtney Ramey, Webster Groves
0 comments

G: Courtney Ramey, Webster Groves

  • 0
Full access: $3 for 3 months.
Courtney Ramey, Webster Groves

Courtney Ramey, Webster Groves basketball

Graduation year: 2018

The All-Metro player of the year in 2017 and 2018, Ramey led Webster Groves to back-to-back Class 5 state championships. Named Mr. Show-Me Basketball by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association as a senior. Webster’s all-time leader in points (1,838) and assists (521). Missed eight games senior year with a broken wrist. Averaged 21.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.6 assists when he returned. Averaged 16.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.8 steals during his four-year varsity career. Signed with Texas. Played in all 37 games as a freshman. Started 28 of 31 games as a sophomore and averaged 10.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports