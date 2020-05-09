G: DeShawn Munson, East St. Louis
G: DeShawn Munson, East St. Louis

Graduation year: 2013

An all-around standout on the court, averaged 17.8 point, 10.8 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 4.1 steals per game as a senior. In 80 games over three varsity seasons, he averaged 17.5 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 3 steals per game. Signed with Iowa Western Community College in 2013. Averaged 14.2 points, six rebounds and six assists per game. Signed with Harris-Stowe and as a junior this season averaged 28.5 points, 8.1 assists and three steals to lead the NAIA. His 11.4 rebounds per game was second best in the NAIA. Posted seven triple doubles. First player from Harris-Stowe to be named a first-team All-American.

