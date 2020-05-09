G: Jordan Goodwin, Althoff
G: Jordan Goodwin, Althoff

Graduation year: 2017

Two-time All-Metro first-team selection as a sophomore and junior. Suffered season-ending shoulder injury 14 games into senior season. Led Althoff to 2016 Class 3A state championship as a junior, the first championship in school history, after a runner-up finish in 2015. Althoff’s all-time leading scorer with 2,324 points and 975 career rebounds. Crusaders went 91-18 when he was in the lineup. Signed with St. Louis University. Recorded first triple double in SLU history as a freshman. Averaged 15.5 points and 10.4 rebounds as a junior. A first-team Atlantic 10 selection. Ranks second in program history with 182 career steals, second only to Anthony Bonner (192).

