G: Jordan Goodwin, Althoff

Graduation year: 2017
Two-time All-Metro first-team selection as a sophomore and junior. Suffered season-ending shoulder injury 14 games into senior season. Led Althoff to 2016 Class 3A state championship as a junior, the first championship in school history, after a runner-up finish in 2015. Althoff’s all-time leading scorer with 2,324 points and 975 career rebounds. Crusaders went 91-18 when he was in the lineup. Signed with St. Louis University. Recorded first triple double in SLU history as a freshman. Averaged 15.5 points and 10.4 rebounds as a junior. A first-team Atlantic 10 selection. Ranks second in program history with 182 career steals, second only to Anthony Bonner (192).
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.