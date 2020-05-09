G: Malcolm Hill, Belleville East

Graduation year: 2013
The 2013 All-Metro player of the year and a first-team All-Metro selection as a junior, Hill averaged 25.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game as a senior. Finished third for the 2013 Illinois Mr. Basketball. In a four-year varsity career, Hill averaged 17.9 points, four rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.7 steals and nearly a block per game. Signed with Illinois. Played 137 games in four seasons with 117 starts. Finished third on the Illini’s all-time scoring list with 1,846 points. Only second player in school history with more than 1,800 career points and 600 career rebounds. As a junior, he was the first player in school history with more than 600 points, 200 rebounds and 100 assists in a season. Went undrafted in the 2017 NBA Draft. Played on summer league teams for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Utah Jazz. Played internationally in the Philippines, Germany and Kazakhstan.
