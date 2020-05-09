G: Mark Smith, Edwardsville

Graduation year: 2017
Named Illinois Mr. Basketball as a senior. At the time was the second area player to earn the honor and the first since East St. Louis’s Darius Miles in 2000. Averaged 21.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 2.1 steals per game as the Tigers advanced to a Class 4A super-sectional as a senior. As a junior, he averaged 14.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.9 steals. In three full varsity seasons, he averaged 16.4 points, 6.97 rebounds and 6.1 assists. Signed with Illinois and transferred to Missouri after his freshman season. Played 19 games as a sophomore but foot injury ended his season early. Averaged 10 points and 3.9 rebounds in 24 games as a junior.
