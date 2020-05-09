G: Ray’Sean Taylor, Collinsville
Graduation year: 2020

A first-team All-Metro selection as a senior, Taylor led Collinsville to its first outright Southwestern Conference championship since 1996. Collinsville’s all-time leading scorer with 2,167 points. Set the school record for most points in a game when he scored 53 against Trinity. Finished fourth in the voting for Illinois Mr. Basketball as a senior. Averaged 23.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, five assists and 2.6 steals per game. Between his sophomore and senior seasons, he averaged 20.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists. Signed with Southern Illinois Edwardsville. 

