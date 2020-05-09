G: Roosevelt Jones, O’Fallon

Graduation year: 2011
A two-time first-team All-Metro selection. As a senior he averaged 17.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 2.9 steals and 1.1 blocks per game. Was even better as a junior when he averaged 19.3 points, 12.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 3.3 steals and 1.5 blocks as O’Fallon advanced to its second state semifinal in program history and finished fourth in Class 4A. In 89 varsity games over three seasons, Jones averaged 16.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.7 steals and more than a block per game. Second all-time at O’Fallon in rebounding (918), third in scoring (1,483) and first in steals (240). Signed with Butler. Set the school record for most career starts (134). Ranks 11th in school history in scoring (1,533), fourth in career assists (464), fifth in career rebounds (814) and eighth in steals (147). Played briefly in the NBA G League with the Canton Charge. Currently an associate head coach at Indiana University Kokomo, an NAIA program.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.