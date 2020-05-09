G: Yuri Collins, St. Mary’s

Graduation year: 2019
Four-year starter led St. Mary’s to its first state semifinal appearance and a Class 4 runner-up finish as a senior when he averaged 22.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, seven assists and 2.9 steals per game as a first-team All-Metro selection. Handed out a career high 208 assists as a freshman. For his career, he averaged 13.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 2.4 steals per game. The Dragons all-time leader with 731 assists and 255 steals. Signed with St. Louis University. Started 27 of 31 games as a freshman. Set the school record for assists by a freshman with 171 which ranks third all-time in a single season in school history. Led all NCAA freshmen with 5.5 assists per game. An all-rookie selection in the Atlantic 10.
