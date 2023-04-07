The Gateway Athletic Conference’s South Division player of the year. A 6-foot-2 senior guard, Fessenden averaged a team-leading 15 points to go along with 2.9 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.4 assists per game as the Trojans finished third in the Class 6 state tournament in their first final four since 2011.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Steve Overbey
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today