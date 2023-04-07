A 6-foot senior guard who recently committed to play for Dennison University in Ohio, Steinbach led the Rams in scoring (14.6 points per game) and assists (4.7) as they advanced to the first state final in program history, falling to Cardinal Ritter in the Class 5 final to finish 26-6. He scored 17 in a state semifinal win over Jefferson City and a game-high 19 in the state final loss.
Steve Overbey
