The 6-foot-4 guard has signed with SIU Edwardsville, which is coming off best Division I season in program history. Pickett was a second team Class 4A all-state selection by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association and a first team all-Southwestern Conference honoree. Scored at a 19.9 points per game clip for the Lancers, who went 26-7 and won a Class 4A regional title. Also averaged 5.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.9 steals. Scored 1,615 points in his four-year career.