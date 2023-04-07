A 6-foot-4 guard, Duff helped the Spartans earn a share of the Metro Catholic Conference title, their first since 2007. He averaged a team-high 18.1 points and made 62 3-point goals, shooting 43.7 percent from beyond the arc. Duff also averaged 5.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.3 steals as the Spartans went 21-8.