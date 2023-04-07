Averaged a team-best 17.2 points in helping the 32-3 Hawks win the Class 1A state title, the first championship in program history. A first team all-state pick by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association and second-teamer by the Associated Press. Had 44 points in the final four on 15-of-24 shooting, including game-high 24 in title game.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Steve Overbey
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today