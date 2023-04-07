The 6-foot-6, 205-pound winger has signed to play for SIU Carbondale. Missouri Basketball Coaches Association's Class 4 player of the year after helping Wolverines capture fourth consecutive state championship, the third of his career, and 14th in program history. Davis led team with 20 points and seven rebounds in 49-45 victory against Tolton in state semifinal, Vashon's biggest challenge in its title quest. Had 23 points and eight rebounds Jan. 28 in 58-57 overtime home victory against Staley, Missouri's eventual Class 6 champ. Helped Vashon play national schedule with games against teams from 13 different states.