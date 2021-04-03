Keshon Gilbert, senior, Vashon Apr 3, 2021 33 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The 6-foot-4 Gilbert facilitated the Wolverines’ offensive attack. Averaged 13.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2 steals per game. Named to the Class 4 all-state team by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association. Signed with UNLV. 0 comments Tags Keshon Gilbert Steal Assist Rebound Sport STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story All-Metro Boys Basketball 2021 All-Metro boys basketball second team 33 min ago