Keshon Gilbert, senior, Vashon
The 6-foot-4 Gilbert facilitated the Wolverines’ offensive attack. Averaged 13.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2 steals per game. Named to the Class 4 all-state team by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association. Signed with UNLV.

