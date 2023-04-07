Metro League's player of the year and a Class 5 all-state selection by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association. A 6-foot-3 guard who has signed with Truman State, Williams was a four-year varsity standout and became Wildcats' all-time leading scorer with 1,608 points. Averaged 23.6 points per game this season, third-best in the area. Recorded eight games of 30 points or more and also led Wildcats this season in rebounds, assists, steals and blocks as they reached Class 5 quarterfinals. Helped Westminster win 93 games in four seasons, reach two state quarterfinals and one state final.