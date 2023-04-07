The Post-Dispatch All-Metro player of the year. The 6-foot-7, 255-pound winger has signed with Kansas State, a program that reached the NCAA elite eight this season. Rich helped the Flyers to a third-place finish in Class 3A by averaging 20 points and 9.1 rebounds, both team highs. Hit a blistering 61 percent from the field (258 of 418). Scored 19 points or more in each of his last six games, including 24 in a 50-48 win over Chicago St. Ignatius in the third-place game. Had 15 double-doubles. First team all-state by Associated Press and Illinois Basketball Coaches Association.