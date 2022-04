A four-year varsity regular, Enright was the heart and soul of the Statesmen as they won the Class 5 state championship. The 6-foot point guard averaged 15.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists and more than a steal per game. Hit 42 percent of his 143 3-point attempts and was the team’s top perimeter defender. The Missouri Basketball Coaches Association’s Class 5 player of the year. Committed to UMSL.