A 6-foot-5 forward, Davis rose to the occasion and helped the Lions win the Class 5 state championship — their third in four seasons and 10th in program history. A first team all-Archdiocesan Activities Association selection, Davis averaged 12 points per game to go along with team-leading averages of 6.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals. He averaged 16.8 points in Ritter's final four postseason games, including a game-high 16 points and four rebounds in the title game victory against Ladue. Also had 20 points and 13 rebounds in district championship win at Vianney.