Nate Straughter, senior, Chaminade

The 6-foot-2 Straughter stepped into a larger role and excelled as he led Red Devils by averaging 14.9 points and 5.6 rebounds per game to go along with nearly two assists and a steal. Made 41 percent of his 155 3-point attempts. A Class 6 all-state selection by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association. Committed to Millikin University.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
David Kvidahl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today