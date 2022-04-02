 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nate Straughter, senior, Chaminade

The 6-foot-2 Straughter stepped into a larger role and excelled as he led Red Devils by averaging 14.9 points and 5.6 rebounds per game to go along with nearly two assists and a steal. Made 41 percent of his 155 3-point attempts. A Class 6 all-state selection by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association. Committed to Millikin University.

