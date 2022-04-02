Nick Kramer, senior, St. Louis U. High

The 6-foot-4 Kramer led the Jr. Billikens to their first district title in six years as he averaged 19.1 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. Made 55 percent of his 87 3-point attempts and 76 percent of his 138 free-throw attempts. A Class 6 all-state selection by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association. Signed with St. Louis U.
David Kvidahl
