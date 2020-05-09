Player of the decade: EJ Liddell, F, Belleville West
Player of the decade: EJ Liddell, F, Belleville West

EJ Liddell, Belleville West

EJ Liddell, Belleville West basketball

Graduation year: 2019

The 2018 and 2019 All-Metro player of the year, Liddell averaged 20.2 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 3.9 blocks per game as a senior to lead Belleville West to back-to-back Class 4A championships. First player from the Metro East to lead his team to consecutive state championships since LaPhonso Ellis at East St. Louis Lincoln. Named Illinois Mr. Basketball as a junior and senior to become the second player to win it in back-to-back seasons since award began in 1981. Averaged 20.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 5.9 blocks per game. In his four years on varsity, he averaged 19.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 3.9 blocks per game. Signed with Ohio State. Played in all 31 games for the Buckeyes. Averaged 6.7 points and 3.8 rebounds. Blocked 29 shots, second most on the team.

