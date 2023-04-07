The 6-foot-3 guard helped guide the Panthers to their first outright Southwestern Conference title since 2010 and was a first team all-SWC pick. Harris averaged 11.4 points and a team-leading 6.3 rebounds a game for the balanced Panthers, who went 25-8 and reached a Class 4A sectional final before falling to eventual state champ Moline.
