Ryan Schwendeman, senior, St. Dominic

The 6-foot-5 Schwendeman led the Crusaders to one of the most successful seasons in program history as he averaged 20.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.6 steals per game. A Class 5 all-state selection by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association. Signed with SIU Carbondale to play football.

