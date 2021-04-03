Sam Thompson, senior, Francis Howell Apr 3, 2021 33 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The 6-foot-10 Thompson averaged 18.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 2.6 blocks per game. Scored a career high 55 points Dec. 28 against O’Fallon Christian. A Class 6 all-state selection by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association. 0 comments Tags Sam Thompson Assist Rebound Block Sport STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story All-Metro Boys Basketball 2021 All-Metro boys basketball third team 33 min ago