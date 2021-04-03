 Skip to main content
Sam Thompson, senior, Francis Howell
The 6-foot-10 Thompson averaged 18.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 2.6 blocks per game. Scored a career high 55 points Dec. 28 against O’Fallon Christian. A Class 6 all-state selection by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association.

