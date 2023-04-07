The 6-foot-3, 180-pound guard was a dynamic scorer who helped in many ways, earning Suburban Conference Red Pool player of the year honors. King scored no fewer than 14 points in any of his 27 games for an average of 22.5 that ranked among area leaders. Also provided 4.7 rebounds, 3 steals and 2.9 assists each game for the 20-7 Longhorns.
Steve Overbey
