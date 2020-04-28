Aaron Dugan, Hillsboro
Aaron Dugan, Hillsboro

Graduation year: 2016

Finished third in the Class 4 state meet as a senior in 2015, only behind Lafayette's Devin Meyrer and Austin Hindman, and earned first-team All-Metro honors. Dugan's time that day was 15:51.23, which was the area's 12th-best of the decade at the state meet on the Oak Hills course. Dugan was a three-time all-state performer, crossing 17th as a junior in Class 4 and 10th as a sophomore in Class 3. Dugan ran four seasons of cross country at St. Louis University and three seasons of outdoor track and field.

