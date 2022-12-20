Adam Snoke, senior, Lutheran South

Picked up five championships, including the Metro League and Class 3 District 1 meets before an injury held him out of the Class 3 state meet. Ran the fourth-fastest 5-kilometer time in the area of 15 minutes and 39.90 seconds. Strong finishes against runners of all classifications, including fourth at the Memphis Invitational, fourth in Forest Park’s Green Division and seventh in Gans Creek Classic’s Gold Division. Signed with University of Tennessee.
Paul Halfacre
