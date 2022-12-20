 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the St. Louis Post-Dispatch is partnering with McBride Homes who are sponsoring 5,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Adam Snoke, senior, Lutheran South

  • 0
Adam Snoke, Lutheran South

Adam Snoke, Lutheran South cross country

Picked up five championships, including the Metro League and Class 3 District 1 meets before an injury held him out of the Class 3 state meet. Ran the fourth-fastest 5-kilometer time in the area of 15 minutes and 39.90 seconds. Strong finishes against runners of all classifications, including fourth at the Memphis Invitational, fourth in Forest Park’s Green Division and seventh in Gans Creek Classic’s Gold Division. Signed with University of Tennessee.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News