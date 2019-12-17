AJ Wallach, senior, Kirkwood
AJ Wallach, senior, Kirkwood

AJ Wallach, Kirkwood

AJ Wallach, Kirkwood cross country

Five individual victories included Suburban Conference, Class 4 District 2 and Class 4 Sectional 1 meets, helping lead Pioneers to team titles in the conference and district events. Wallach also won races at Northwest Cedar Hill’s Stan Nelson Invitational and Parkway Central Invitational. His top time of the season was 15:46.5 during a ninth-place effort at the Chile Pepper Festival in Fayetteville, Ark. Helped Kirkwood to fourth-place team trophy in Class 4 state meet by finishing 31st in 16:06.

