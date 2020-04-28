Alec Haines, Lafayette

Graduation year: 2016
A first-team All-Metro selection in 2015 and a second-teamer in 2014 after helping Lafayette capture Class 4 team championships each of those seasons. Haines finished fifth individually as a senior in a time of 16:00, which ranks 22nd in the area for state meet performances this decade at Oak Hills. He also was 10th as a junior in 16:04.09. Haines runs for Oklahoma State and helped the team to a 13th-place finish in 2018 in the NCAA Division I National Championships.
