Alex Riba, O'Fallon

Graduation year: 2013
Helped spearhead an unprecedented era of success for the Panthers program, helping lead the way to a pair of runner-up team finishes in the Illinois Class 3A state meet. Those are the best finishes in program history. Individually, Riba was the state runner-up as a junior in 2011 in 14:27, and he finished fourth as a senior in 2012 in 14:15, the fourth-fastest time ever for an area runner in the Illinois championships. Riba was the 2012 All-Metro runner of the year, a first-team pick in 2011 and a second-teamer in 2010. He competed four seasons in cross country and track and field for Texas A&M, qualifying twice for the NCAA Championships on the track in the 1500 meters.
