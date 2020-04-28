All-Decade boys cross country spotlight: Perrier led the pack during dominant O'Fallon run
0 comments

All-Decade boys cross country spotlight: Perrier led the pack during dominant O'Fallon run

From the All-Decade boys cross country series
  • 0
Subscribe today: $5 for 5 months
110213_XCBPerrier_ACJ1

Patrick Perrier (806) of O'Fallon leads the pack during the 3A sectional meet on Saturday, November 2, 2013 at Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville, Ill. Andrew Jansen, STLhighschoolsports.com

Now and then, Patrick Perrier likes to lace up the trainers and go for a run.

It’s what his body still wants to do, though there were some months this past year when he wasn’t sure his mind wanted it. Years of competitive distance running and the pressure Perrier put on himself had nibbled away his once-unbridled enthusiasm. Thankfully, even burnout can, well, burn out.

“It’s actually been kind of fun,” Perrier said of his recent runs. “I still do it. It’s a slightly different capacity than it was before.”

The Post-Dispatch boys cross country runner of the decade was one of four bright comets that streaked across coach Jon Burnett’s strong O’Fallon High School program from 2010 to 2014. Those included Michael Scolarici, 13th at state in Illinois Class 3A in 2010; Alex Riba, who was second in 2011 and fourth in 2012; and Dorrian Gordon, who finished 11th in 2013 and 14th in 2014.

O’Fallon’s boys enjoyed six top-10 state cross country finishes in Class 3A from 2010 to 2019, including program-best runner-up trophies in 2011 and 2012.

“You’re talking to the luckiest coach you’ve ever met,” Burnett said. “Our program had four guys who were each a once-in-a-lifetime coaching opportunity.”

Perrier finished 22nd at state as a sophomore in 2011, and third as a junior in a time of 14 minutes and 15 seconds, just a fraction of a frog’s whisker ahead of his teammate Riba, who clocked the same time.

Only former Olympian Craig Virgin of Lebanon ever turned in faster area times at the Illinois state meet (13:50.6 in 1972 and 13:59.3 in 1971).

Perrier and Riba tied for the fastest performance by an area runner over the past decade, even after recognizing Missouri cross country’s 5-kilometer run times convert to about 30 seconds slower than Illinois’ three-mile courses.

But for those who like to argue, there’s this: Perrier also holds the record for the fastest time (15:03.0) at the annual 5K Forest Park Cross Country Festival. He set the record in 2013, his senior season, as O'Fallon won its second consecutive team title in the meet.

That year, Perrier did what none of his talented former teammates could. He won the Illinois Class 3A individual state championship (14:21), and did it just a week after setting a new course record (15:11) on the hilly, punishing 5K SIU Edwardsville course at sectionals.

Perrier didn’t lose a cross country race his senior season at O’Fallon. By then, his mental approach had linked up with his physical talent, and he enjoyed the strategic aspect to competitive long-distance racing.

110213_XCBPerrier_ACJ2

O'Fallon High's Patrick Perrier is the Post-Dispatch boys cross country runner of the decade.

“Cross country is one big game of poker,” Perrier said. “It’s a lot of mind games with your competition in that sense.”

The crowded starting lines, long distances and varied terrains of cross country running make the sport simultaneously grueling and sophisticated. One does not simply charge ahead at the crack of a pistol and hope he can outrun and outlast the others.

But try telling that to a talented sophomore his first year on the team.

“(Perrier) was a workhorse,” Burnett said. “He was one of those people I actually had to hold back. Even though he was the 22nd-best runner in the state his sophomore year, he still had a lot to learn.”

Learning came easily enough to Perrier, who is now finishing up his post-graduate law degree at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn., after earning his bachelor's in energy resource engineering at Stanford University in Palo Alto, Calif.

In fact, Perrier relished the mental game.

“Your final result in a cross country race — or anything, really — is a byproduct of your approach and the work you put in,” Perrier said. He added that while he wanted to “make a statement” in every race, he had to have the right strategy going in, and make sure he stuck to it.

“I saw Patrick become a more intelligent runner,” Burnett said. “Early in his career, he’d just run out there, get a big lead and just run away from everybody. By the time he was a senior, he had everything planned out.”

Step one: Put the also-rans far behind with a strong start.

“Separate the pretenders from the contenders so that way you can visualize who you’re actually racing,” Perrier said.

Even at the state meet, a third of the pack will have no hope of keeping up with the elites. So Perrier didn’t start “pacing himself” until he at least broke out of that pack.

“Cross country is a series of races actually,” Perrier said. “About a mile in, you can identify the five, six, seven guys around you, and those are the guys you’re actually racing.”

The real “poker game” starts then. Which of the other runners is making his big move? More importantly, can that runner cover his move when challenged over the final half mile, when all the cards are on the table?

During Perrier’s senior season, both he and Burnett knew that senior Jesse Reiser of Chicago McHenry would be the runner to beat at state. When the time came, sometime between the first and second mile at Peoria’s Detweiller Park, Perrier decided to gamble. He pushed all his chips in and surged to the front of the pack, many paces ahead of Reiser. He was going for it.

It almost backfired.

Perrier had set a new record on the rough and rolling course at SIUE only a week earlier. Sometime during that last half mile at Detweiler, his body started to feel the effects as the McHenry runner closed the gap in a furious gallop. But Perrier beat Reiser to the finish line by a single second, 14:21 to 14:22.

“(Perrier) was the favorite to win the state title and he spent the whole year with everyone gunning for him and talking about it,” Burnett said. “So he had that great relief of being happy that he won it, but also thankful that it was over.”

Burnett found his state championship runner in the recovery chute after the race, hugged him and mimicked pulling a monkey off Perrier’s back. He might as well have been pulling the proverbial monkey off the back of all of downstate Illinois. Perrier is still the last downstate boy to win a Class 3A state cross country title. No downstater has even finished in the top 10 since 2013, the year Perrier won it all.

His success in track and cross country at the high school level earned Perrier a scholarship to Stanford. That’s where the mental aspect of competitive long distance running turned against the O’Fallon grad.

“In college, the biggest downfall for me was that I was such a perfectionist,” Perrier said. “But against really tough competition, you don’t have the luxury of being a perfectionist. You've just got to go out and give it the best you can.”

Perrier ran well enough during the three years at Stanford he was healthy, but he didn’t reach the levels of excellence he’d scaled in high school. Few do. Perrier kept the pressure on himself until the performance anxiety became, in his word, “debilitating.”

“My coaches were extremely understanding,” Perrier said. “I have a lot that I owe to those people and the things they did for me trying to get me to race at a high level.”

Perrier did keep studying at a high level. Though a stress fracture and various nagging illnesses derailed what should have been his senior season, Perrier stayed on course academically. He earned his undergraduate degree and got accepted to law school at Vanderbilt.

In the end, Perrier realized he’s always been running the same race. Only the shoes and terrain have changed.

“I carried so much more away from my Stanford experience,” he said. “How to be resilient, how to lean on the people around me, how to grow through adversity and being able to carry that on to law school at Vanderbilt.  I got exactly what I needed.”

Downstate Illinois’ last state champion still owns the finish line.

ALL-DECADE FIRST TEAM

ALL-DECADE SECOND TEAM

ALL-DECADE THIRD TEAM

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports