All-Decade boys cross country spotlight: Perrier led the pack during dominant O'Fallon run

Now and then, Patrick Perrier likes to lace up the trainers and go for a run.
It’s what his body still wants to do, though there were some months this past year when he wasn’t sure his mind wanted it. Years of competitive distance running and the pressure Perrier put on himself had nibbled away his once-unbridled enthusiasm. Thankfully, even burnout can, well, burn out.
“It’s actually been kind of fun,” Perrier said of his recent runs. “I still do it. It’s a slightly different capacity than it was before.”
The Post-Dispatch boys cross country runner of the decade was one of four bright comets that streaked across coach Jon Burnett’s strong O’Fallon High School program from 2010 to 2014. Those included Michael Scolarici, 13th at state in Illinois Class 3A in 2010; Alex Riba, who was second in 2011 and fourth in 2012; and Dorrian Gordon, who finished 11th in 2013 and 14th in 2014.
O’Fallon’s boys enjoyed six top-10 state cross country finishes in Class 3A from 2010 to 2019, including program-best runner-up trophies in 2011 and 2012.
“You’re talking to the luckiest coach you’ve ever met,” Burnett said. “Our program had four guys who were each a once-in-a-lifetime coaching opportunity.”
Perrier finished 22nd at state as a sophomore in 2011, and third as a junior in a time of 14 minutes and 15 seconds, just a fraction of a frog’s whisker ahead of his teammate Riba, who clocked the same time.
Only former Olympian Craig Virgin of Lebanon ever turned in faster area times at the Illinois state meet (13:50.6 in 1972 and 13:59.3 in 1971).
Perrier and Riba tied for the fastest performance by an area runner over the past decade, even after recognizing Missouri cross country’s 5-kilometer run times convert to about 30 seconds slower than Illinois’ three-mile courses.
But for those who like to argue, there’s this: Perrier also holds the record for the fastest time (15:03.0) at the annual 5K Forest Park Cross Country Festival. He set the record in 2013, his senior season, as O'Fallon won its second consecutive team title in the meet.
That year, Perrier did what none of his talented former teammates could. He won the Illinois Class 3A individual state championship (14:21), and did it just a week after setting a new course record (15:11) on the hilly, punishing 5K SIU Edwardsville course at sectionals.
Perrier didn’t lose a cross country race his senior season at O’Fallon. By then, his mental approach had linked up with his physical talent, and he enjoyed the strategic aspect to competitive long-distance racing.
“Cross country is one big game of poker,” Perrier said. “It’s a lot of mind games with your competition in that sense.”
The crowded starting lines, long distances and varied terrains of cross country running make the sport simultaneously grueling and sophisticated. One does not simply charge ahead at the crack of a pistol and hope he can outrun and outlast the others.
But try telling that to a talented sophomore his first year on the team.
“(Perrier) was a workhorse,” Burnett said. “He was one of those people I actually had to hold back. Even though he was the 22nd-best runner in the state his sophomore year, he still had a lot to learn.”
Learning came easily enough to Perrier, who is now finishing up his post-graduate law degree at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn., after earning his bachelor's in energy resource engineering at Stanford University in Palo Alto, Calif.
In fact, Perrier relished the mental game.
“Your final result in a cross country race — or anything, really — is a byproduct of your approach and the work you put in,” Perrier said. He added that while he wanted to “make a statement” in every race, he had to have the right strategy going in, and make sure he stuck to it.
“I saw Patrick become a more intelligent runner,” Burnett said. “Early in his career, he’d just run out there, get a big lead and just run away from everybody. By the time he was a senior, he had everything planned out.”
Step one: Put the also-rans far behind with a strong start.
“Separate the pretenders from the contenders so that way you can visualize who you’re actually racing,” Perrier said.
Even at the state meet, a third of the pack will have no hope of keeping up with the elites. So Perrier didn’t start “pacing himself” until he at least broke out of that pack.
“Cross country is a series of races actually,” Perrier said. “About a mile in, you can identify the five, six, seven guys around you, and those are the guys you’re actually racing.”
The real “poker game” starts then. Which of the other runners is making his big move? More importantly, can that runner cover his move when challenged over the final half mile, when all the cards are on the table?
During Perrier’s senior season, both he and Burnett knew that senior Jesse Reiser of Chicago McHenry would be the runner to beat at state. When the time came, sometime between the first and second mile at Peoria’s Detweiller Park, Perrier decided to gamble. He pushed all his chips in and surged to the front of the pack, many paces ahead of Reiser. He was going for it.
It almost backfired.
Perrier had set a new record on the rough and rolling course at SIUE only a week earlier. Sometime during that last half mile at Detweiler, his body started to feel the effects as the McHenry runner closed the gap in a furious gallop. But Perrier beat Reiser to the finish line by a single second, 14:21 to 14:22.
“(Perrier) was the favorite to win the state title and he spent the whole year with everyone gunning for him and talking about it,” Burnett said. “So he had that great relief of being happy that he won it, but also thankful that it was over.”
Burnett found his state championship runner in the recovery chute after the race, hugged him and mimicked pulling a monkey off Perrier’s back. He might as well have been pulling the proverbial monkey off the back of all of downstate Illinois. Perrier is still the last downstate boy to win a Class 3A state cross country title. No downstater has even finished in the top 10 since 2013, the year Perrier won it all.
His success in track and cross country at the high school level earned Perrier a scholarship to Stanford. That’s where the mental aspect of competitive long distance running turned against the O’Fallon grad.
“In college, the biggest downfall for me was that I was such a perfectionist,” Perrier said. “But against really tough competition, you don’t have the luxury of being a perfectionist. You've just got to go out and give it the best you can.”
Perrier ran well enough during the three years at Stanford he was healthy, but he didn’t reach the levels of excellence he’d scaled in high school. Few do. Perrier kept the pressure on himself until the performance anxiety became, in his word, “debilitating.”
“My coaches were extremely understanding,” Perrier said. “I have a lot that I owe to those people and the things they did for me trying to get me to race at a high level.”
Perrier did keep studying at a high level. Though a stress fracture and various nagging illnesses derailed what should have been his senior season, Perrier stayed on course academically. He earned his undergraduate degree and got accepted to law school at Vanderbilt.
In the end, Perrier realized he’s always been running the same race. Only the shoes and terrain have changed.
“I carried so much more away from my Stanford experience,” he said. “How to be resilient, how to lean on the people around me, how to grow through adversity and being able to carry that on to law school at Vanderbilt. I got exactly what I needed.”
Downstate Illinois’ last state champion still owns the finish line.
ALL-DECADE FIRST TEAM
Runner of the decade: Patrick Perrier, O'Fallon
Graduation year: 2014
In 2013, Perrier became only the fourth St. Louis area runner to win an Illinois boys cross country state championship when he captured the Class 3A crown in 14 minutes, 21 seconds, on the 3-mile Detweiller Park course in Peoria. As a junior, Perrier was the 3A runner-up in 14:15, the fastest state performance of the decade for an area runner and the third-fastest ever for an area runner behind two times posted in 1971 and 1972 by Lebanon's Craig Virgin, a three-time Olympian. Perrier was the All-Metro runner of the year in 2013, a first-team pick in 2012 and second-teamer in 2011. He helped the Panthers finish as 3A team runner-up in 2011 and 2012 and third in 2013. He ran four seasons of cross country and track at Stanford.
Austin Hindman, Lafayette
Graduation year: 2017
Hindman's Class 4 state meet-winning time of 15:22.3 from 2016 is the fastest state performance ever on Jefferson City's Oak Hills Golf Center course, home of Missouri's championship meet from 1979-2018. His margin of victory was 16.54 seconds, the largest in Class 4 since 2000. He was the All-Metro runner of the year as a senior that season and also was a first-team All-Metro selection in both 2014 and 2015. Hindman finished third at state as a sophomore and was runner-up as a junior, helping Lafayette repeat as the state team champion those seasons. He owns three of the top seven state performances of the decade for area runners at Oak Hills. Also the 2017 All-Metro boys track and field athlete of the year, Hindman competed at Mizzou for one season before turning professional to pursue a career as a triathlete.
Michael Karls, Festus
Graduation year: 2015
The Class 3 state champion as a senior in 2014 in 15:23.8, which is the third-fastest performance ever in the state meet at Jefferson City's Oak Hills Golf Center. Karls' time was more than eight seconds faster than the Class 4 champ that day and helped the Tigers cap an unbeaten season by winning the team championship with an astounding 24 points, fifth-lowest in meet history. That was the first in a streak of six team championships that is alive for Festus going into the 2020 season. Karls also finished third as a junior in 2013 and was seventh in 2012 when Festus won the second team state championship in program history. Karls was a first-team All-Metro pick in 2014 and second-teamer in 2013. Received an appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy and competed for four seasons in cross country and track and field. Helped Navy qualify as a team for the 2017 NCAA Division I Championships.
Noah Kauppila, Marquette
Graduation year: 2014
Ran to the Class 4 championship as a senior in 2013 with a time of 15:22.34, which stands as the second-fastest state performance at Jefferson City's Oak Hills Golf Center and at the time was a state record by more than four seconds, breaking a standard that had been established in 1999. Kauppila is Marquette's only state champion in cross country. He was a first-team All-Metro selection in 2011, 2012 and 2013 after posting all-state finishes all three seasons, including a fourth-place effort in 2011. He was 20th in 2012. Kauppila went on to run four seasons of cross country and track and field for Princeton. His senior season in cross country (2017), Kauppila helped Princeton qualify as a team for the NCAA Division I Championships for the first time in four seasons.
Devin Meyrer, Lafayette
Graduation year: 2016
Helped Lafayette repeat as Class 4 team state champions in 2014 and 2015 and earned the individual crown as a senior in 2015 in a time of 15:25.42, which ranks as fourth-fastest state performance ever on Jefferson City's Oak Hills Golf Center. Meyrer was the All-Metro runner of the year in 2015 and was a second-team pick in 2014 after a seventh-place state finish. He also helped the Lancers to a third-place team finish in 2013. Meyrer signed and ran two seasons for Baylor and completed his cross country career by running two seasons for Michigan, capped by a team-leading 16th-place individual finish as a senior in November at the NCAA Division I Championships. Meyrer's effort helped the Wolverines finish seventh as a team, their best effort since a fifth-place showing 1999.
Alex Riba, O'Fallon
Graduation year: 2013
Helped spearhead an unprecedented era of success for the Panthers program, helping lead the way to a pair of runner-up team finishes in the Illinois Class 3A state meet. Those are the best finishes in program history. Individually, Riba was the state runner-up as a junior in 2011 in 14:27, and he finished fourth as a senior in 2012 in 14:15, the fourth-fastest time ever for an area runner in the Illinois championships. Riba was the 2012 All-Metro runner of the year, a first-team pick in 2011 and a second-teamer in 2010. He competed four seasons in cross country and track and field for Texas A&M, qualifying twice for the NCAA Championships on the track in the 1500 meters.
Garrett Sweatt, Edwardsville
Graduation year: 2012
A four-time qualifier for the Illinois Class 3A state meet, crossing 39th as a freshman before posting three consecutive all-state finishes — 10th as a sophomore, 11th as a junior and a career-best fourth as a senior in a career-best time of 14:29, both program records and the fifth-best state meet performance of the decade for an area runner. Sweatt was the All-Metro runner of the year in 2011 and was a first-team selection in 2010. Competed four seasons in cross country and track and field for Stanford, running for two runner-up teams and one third-place team in the NCAA national cross country championships.
ALL-DECADE SECOND TEAM
Christian Baker, Kirkwood
Graduation year: 2019
The 2018 All-Metro runner of the year after becoming Kirkwood's first state champion since 1967. Baker won the Class 4 title as a senior in 15:42.03, the sixth-fastest state performance of the decade for an area runner at Jefferson City's Oak Hills Golf Center. It was Baker's only all-state finish in four appearances, reflecting an impressive improvement in his final season. He also was a second-team All-Metro selection as a junior. Baker signed with the University of Tulsa and competed as a freshman in indoor track.
Ben Flowers, Jerseyville
Graduation year: 2017
Received first-team All-Metro honors both as a junior and senior after finishing 13th and eighth in the Illinois Class 2A state meet. Flowers' senior-season performance of 14:43 in 2016 was the eighth-fastest of the decade for an area runner in the state meet on the Detweiller Park course, and his 14:57 from 2015 ranks 16th. As a senior, Flowers won six individual titles, including the regional and sectional meets. Flowers has run three seasons of cross country and track and field for Wichita State, including a 17th-place effort in November in the Midwest Region Cross Country Championships.
Dorrian Gordon, O'Fallon
Graduation year: 2015
The All-Metro runner of the year in 2014 and a first-team All-Metro selection as a junior in 2013. Gordon made four state meet appearances and earned all-state honors twice for the powerful Panthers, finishing 11th in 2013 and 14th in 2014. Gordon's performance of 14:42 as a senior is a time that ranks 10th in the decade for area runners in the state meet at Detweiller Park, with his 14:46 as a junior ranking 11th and his 15:01 from a 42nd-place showing as a sophomore tied for 20th. Gordon competed for St. Louis University, making three Midwest Region Cross Country Championships appearances.
Max McDaniel, Festus
Graduation year: 2019
McDaniel was the No. 1 runner for the Tigers in four consecutive Class 3 team state championship finishes from 2015-2018 and won the Class 3 individual title as a senior in 2018. McDaniel's top individual performance by time was 15:46.47 as a junior in 2017, which helped earn him All-Metro runner of the year honors. He finished second individually that season and also was fourth as both a freshman and sophomore. Three of McDaniel's state meet performances rank in the top 44 for area runners this decade at Oak Hills, led by his 15:46.47, which is ninth. Signed with Bradley and redshirted as a freshman.
Tim Rackers, SLUH
Graduation year: 2011
Only ran two seasons for the Junior Billikens but made a major impression in his limited time, earning All-Metro runner of the year accolades as a senior in 2010 after a fourth-place Class 4 state meet finish. His time of 15:45.70 that day was SLUH's program record for the state meet on Jefferson City's Oak Hills course, site of Missouri's state meet from 1979-2018. Rackers, a second-team All-Metro selection as a junior after an eighth-place state showing in 2009, went on to run for the University of Tulsa. He was a three-time NCAA Division I Championships qualifier in cross country.
Michael Scolarici, O'Fallon
Graduation year: 2011
Battled injury throughout his senior season in 2010 but still finished 13th in the Illinois Class 3A state meet with a time of 14:36 that held up to be tied for sixth-best state performance of the decade for an area runner at Detweiller Park. Scolarici was a first-team All-Metro selection both in 2009 and 2010. He finished seventh at the state meet in 2009. Scolarici went on to run for St. Louis University in both cross county and track. In cross country, he appeared three times in the Midwest Regional meet.
Drew White, Festus
Graduation year: 2012
The first individual state champion in program history when he captured the Class 3 title as a senior in 2011, winning by almost 31 seconds in the process. As a sophomore in 2009, he also ran on Festus' first team championship squadron. White was a first-team All-Metro selection as both a junior and senior, with his runner-up state performance of 15:57.87 in 2010 ranking 20th from the decade for area runners at Jefferson City's Oak Hills Course. The best time of his senior season was an area-leading 15:19 from his third-place finish in the Forest Park Festival. White ran four seasons for the University of Missouri, competing four times each in the SEC Championships and the NCAA Division I Midwest Regionals.
ALL-DECADE THIRD TEAM
Jonathan Coffman, Herculaneum
Graduation year: 2020
The 2019 All-Metro runner of the year ran an area-best time of 15:37.6 to finish second in the Class 3 state meet as Missouri's championship event debuted at Gans Creek Recreation Area in Columbia. Also a second-team All-Metro selection as a junior in 2018, Coffman was the first runner in Herculaneum history to earn four all-state (top 25) finishes. He was 15th as a freshman, 21st as a sophomore and sixth as a junior. Signed with St. Louis University.
Austin Del Rosso, De Smet
Graduation year: 2014
A first-team All-Metro selection both as a junior in 2012 and a senior in 2013 after top-10 individual finishes in the Class 4 state meet those seasons. Del Rosso finished sixth in Class 4 as a senior in 15:53.75, a state meet performance that ranks 15th in the decade on Jefferson City's Oak Hills course. He also was ninth in Class 4 in 2012. Ran for the University of Tulsa and competed in 2015 and 2016 in the NCAA Division I Championships.
Aaron Dugan, Hillsboro
Graduation year: 2016
Finished third in the Class 4 state meet as a senior in 2015, only behind Lafayette's Devin Meyrer and Austin Hindman, and earned first-team All-Metro honors. Dugan's time that day was 15:51.23, which was the area's 12th-best of the decade at the state meet on the Oak Hills course. Dugan was a three-time all-state performer, crossing 17th as a junior in Class 4 and 10th as a sophomore in Class 3. Dugan ran four seasons of cross country at St. Louis University and three seasons of outdoor track and field.
Tyler Gillam, Festus
Graduation year: 2015
Became Festus' second individual state champion in 2013 when he won the Class 3 title in 15:57.48, the 19th-fastest state performance of the decade for an area runner at Oak Hills. Gillam also had the area's 21st-fastest time of the decade as a senior a year later, when he finished third in 15:59.03 to help the Tigers to a dominant Class 3 team championship performance. Along with a 21st-place finish as a sophomore in 2012, Gillam had three all-state finishes. He competed in two cross country seasons for the University of Missouri.
Brydon Groves-Scott, Edwardsville
Graduation year: 2015
Garnered first-team All-Metro accolades in 2013 and 2014 after running to Class 3A all-state finishes in both seasons. That was topped by his senior campaign, when Groves-Scott finished 19th in a time of 14:49 on the 3-mile Detweiller Park course that ranks 12th-best for the decade at the state meet among area runners. Groves-Scott was 21st as a junior in 15:01. He continued his career at the University of Alabama-Huntsville, earning first-team all-conference honors in 2017 as the program appeared in the NCAA Division II National Championships.
Alec Haines, Lafayette
Graduation year: 2016
A first-team All-Metro selection in 2015 and a second-teamer in 2014 after helping Lafayette capture Class 4 team championships each of those seasons. Haines finished fifth individually as a senior in a time of 16:00, which ranks 22nd in the area for state meet performances this decade at Oak Hills. He also was 10th as a junior in 16:04.09. Haines runs for Oklahoma State and helped the team to a 13th-place finish in 2018 in the NCAA Division I National Championships.
Dylan Quisenberry, Lafayette
Graduation year: 2016
Ran three of the best 60 times of the decade for area competitors in the state meet at Oak Hills, topped by a 15:48.12 in 2014 for a fourth-place finish in Class 4. That effort, the area's 10th-fastest of the decade at Oak Hills, helped Lafayette win the first of consecutive state team championships. He also was team-leading eighth as a sophomore, 11th as a senior and 30th as a freshman, narrowly missing out on four all-state finishes. A first-team All-Metro pick in 2014 and second-team honoree in 2013 and 2015. Competed four seasons for the University of Missouri.
