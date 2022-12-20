All-Metro boys cross country runner of the year: Allison enjoys storybook finish to Hillsboro career

As Josh Allison laced up his spikes, he knew there would be support for him and his Hillsboro High boys cross country teammates waiting at the finish line.

The Hawks senior knew his family would be waiting and proud no matter where he finished. They would be cheering whether the team finished first or last.

But what awaited Allison as he passed the finish line hit him like a tsunami.

Couple that with his normally reserved coach yelling in exultation that drowned out the announcers, and it finally sank in.

"I think after I crossed the line and when I saw the team score, everything became so surreal," Allison said. "I was just up there and couldn't believe it was happening. Just seeing everyone, it was so heartwarming."

After four years of grueling workouts, Allison and the Hawks were on the top of the mountain.

Allison claimed the individual Class 4 state championship and the Hawks were crowned the team 4 state champions Nov. 4 at Gans Creek Cross Country Course in Columbia.

"We all talked about winning a state championship in cross country," Allison said. "We were all for it, so ever since then, we started training harder every day in the summer. We pushed through it together to get the outcome we wanted."

After guiding the team to nine team championships, including the Jefferson County Athletic Association meet, and posting eight individual championships, Allison is the Post-Dispatch All-Metro boys cross country runner of the year.

His personal best time of 15 minutes and 25.08 seconds on a five-kilometer course was the second fastest among area athletes, behind county rival Ian Schram of Festus (15:24.70).

Hillsboro coach Tom Gordon had seen Allison early on in his running career, starting a running career for elementary kids, and knew he had a special runner.

And as the years progressed, Gordon watched as his senior standout blossomed into not just a dominant runner, but a leader for the program.

"He held everyone accountable," Gordon said. "That's what makes a good leader. That's what makes all the kids want to be like Josh. He was the frontrunner all year. He's just a special kid."

It also helped that Allison has a twin brother, Jonah Allison, who also is a talented runner and fed the sibling rivalry a bit. Jonah is a first-team All-Metro selection.

"Coach Gordon always joked that he wanted Jonah to beat me," Josh Allison said. "It was an ongoing joke that Jonah would come through at state and pass me at the line."

While the two are incredibly competitive in most things, it has never taken away from the bond of being brothers.

"We're both super competitive," Jonah Allison said. "He's always leading workouts and my goal was to stay with him. It was super fun."

That competitive mindset flashed in the Class 4 state championship meet. Midway through the race, Jonah Allison had been keeping with Josh Allison and the lead pack and a thought crossed his mind.

"I had the thought in the back of my head, but I knew that may not be smart," Jonah Allison said. "I wanted to."

Though he had no idea that his brother was battling it out with the Festus runner for the runner-up spot, Josh Allison takes solace in most races that his brother is going through the same things as he is.

"When I can turn in the race and see my brother next to me, going through that same pain and pushing through, I want him to do just as well as I do," Josh Allison said. "I want us to cross the line right next to each other."

As he continued to pound away at the course, Josh Allison wasn't really thinking about winning the individual state championship.

He wanted his finish to help the team.

"That was the biggest thing — winning as a team, that was my main priority," Josh Allison said. "For me, the individual championship was just an add on. If I won, that would just help my team even more."

Josh Allison admitted he hadn't let his emotions loose all year, but seeing the overwhelming support at the state and his coach cheering in celebration, he finally let the dam of emotions wash over him.

"Coach Gordon has been waiting a long time to beat Festus and have that success in cross country," Josh Allison said.

Hillsboro's state championship broke a streak of eight consecutive years where Festus had reigned supreme on the course.

But after getting their trophy, the first people waiting to congratulate the Hawks were their county rivals, Festus.

"I respected them a lot for that," Jonah Allison said. "They've always been the top dogs and we lost to them in conference for a while. I think it was really respectful of them."

Committed to SIU Carbondale, Josh Allison knows track season is still ahead but is sad his Hawks cross country career is over.

"We've run with each other for so long, it'll be sad to go off to different colleges, but we'll always be friends," Josh Allison said.

After knowing Allison for the past four years, Gordon is happy his senior leader and the Hawks achieved their goals.

But Gordon also knows what he'll be missing when Josh Allison does walk across the stage in a cap and gown.

"I'm going to miss a great leader and a great mentor," Gordon said. "I learned a lot from him and just to cherish all those moments."

2022 All-Metro boys cross country first team Jonah Allison, senior, Hillsboro An integral part of a dominating season for the Hawks that resulted in the program's first team state championship. His personal best time of 15 minutes, 40.10 seconds, was the fifth fastest among area athletes. He collected seven top-three finishes, including a third-place finish at the Class 4 state meet. Picked up a 12th-place finish in the rugged Gans Creek Classic Gold Division, where he helped the team to a runner-up finish. Signed with SIU Carbondale. Jackson Collman, senior, Civic Memorial One of the top runners in the highly competitive Mississippi Valley Conference. A second-team All-Metro selection last year, Collman ran the fifth-fastest time among area athletes on a 3-mile course of 15 minutes and 7.70 seconds. Posted seven top-10 finishes, including a championship at the Madison County Invitational. Runner-up at the MVC meet, the Class 2A Highland Regional and finished his career with a 17th-place finish at the Class 2A state meet. Ethan Hogan, junior, Columbia Posted fastest three-mile time among area athletes of 14 minutes and 35.4 seconds to win the Cahokia Conference title in Salem. That was one of Hogan’s 11 finishes in the top five of a race, including the championship of the Class 1A Wesclin Regional and five runner-up finishes. He picked up a fourth-place finish at sectionals before finishing sixth in the Class 1A state meet, the best finish and time (15:29.1) ever for a Columbia runner. Ian Schram, senior, Festus Had the fastest 5-kilometer time in the area of 15 minutes and 24.70 seconds while finishing 13th at the Chile Pepper Festival in Fayetteville against more than 400 other runners from several stats. Won the Jefferson County Athletics Association title, then finished as runner-up in the Class 4 District 1 and Class 4 state meet behind Hillsboro's Josh Allison. Also eighth in Forest Park’s Green Division and ninth in Gans Creek Classic’s Gold Division. Adam Snoke, senior, Lutheran South Picked up five championships, including the Metro League and Class 3 District 1 meets before an injury held him out of the Class 3 state meet. Ran the fourth-fastest 5-kilometer time in the area of 15 minutes and 39.90 seconds. Strong finishes against runners of all classifications, including fourth at the Memphis Invitational, fourth in Forest Park’s Green Division and seventh in Gans Creek Classic’s Gold Division. Signed with University of Tennessee. Luke Stevenson, junior, Pattonville Ran to a school record time of 15 minutes and 49.30 seconds, which was area’s seventh-best on a 5-kilometer course, to finish eighth in the Class 5 state meet. That continued a strong showing in championship meets after third-place showings in the Suburban Conference Yellow Pool and Class 5 District 3 meets. Claimed titles in both the Stan Nelson Invitational and Dale Shepherd Invitational and was 15th in the Gans Creek Classic’s Gold Division. Dylan Ybarra, junior, O'Fallon Won Southwestern Conference championship with area’s second-fastest time on a three-mile course (14 minutes and 41.70 seconds). Class 3A Quincy Regional champion, sixth at sectionals and finished 21st at Class 3A state meet in 15:22.9, the area’s best time at state. His 16:15.90 to finish third in the Forest Park Festival’s Green Division, best among area runners, was a top 20 area time on a 5-kilometer course. Also second at Dale Shepherd Invitational, fourth at Granite City and fifth in the Richard Spring Invitational.

2022 All-Metro boys cross country second team Eli Greenstreet, junior, O’Fallon Posted area’s fourth-fastest three-mile time of 15 minutes and 6.80 seconds to finish as runner-up at Southwestern Conference meet. Also Class 3A Quincy Regional runner-up, 37th at Class 3A state meet. Helped Panthers to 14th-place team finish at Class 3A state meet. Lukas Groenewald, senior, Lafayette Personal best time of 15 minutes and 32.50 seconds to win Class 5 District 1 meet at Arnold Park was area’s fourth-fastest on a 5-kilometer course. Suburban Conference Yellow Pool champion. Notched 10th-place finish at Gans Creek Classic, was 15th in Class 5 state meet. Orville Mann, senior, Hillsboro Helped Hawks to Class 4 team championship, the first state championship in program history. Finished sixth individually at state, ran personal best of 15 minutes and 54.30 seconds (eighth best in area) to place fourth in Class 4 District 1 meet. Helped Hillsboro to nine team titles, including conference. Tate Riney, senior, Festus Notched four top-10 finishes, including fourth in Festus Bowles Invitational. Also sixth in Class 4 District 1 meet and 14th at Class 4 state meet. Helped Tigers to Class 4 team runner-up finish at state. Posted area’s ninth-fastest time on a 5-kilometer course with a time of 15 minutes and 54.80 seconds at Chile Pepper Festival. Grant Schleifer, senior, Okawville Won Cahokia Conference Illinois individual title with performance of 15:48.4, his fastest on a 3-mile course, and helped Rockets to team title. Also ran 15:15.2 on 2.92-mile course to finish sixth in Class 1A Benton Sectional, was runner-up in Carterville Regional and placed in top five of six other meets. Crossed 33rd in Class 1A state meet. Joe Schwartz, senior, Waterloo Back-to-back Mississippi Valley Conference champion, Schwartz ran personal-best time of 14:56.43 (third best in area on 3-mile course) to finish fourth in Peoria Invitational. Fourth in Class 2A Highland Regional, 13th in 2A Chatham Glenwood Sectional and 49th in 2A state meet. Signed with Southern Indiana. James Wortham, senior, St. Charles West Picked up five individual championships, including GAC North meet. Ran personal best time of 15:48.20 to win at Cape Notre Dame, which was area's sixth-best on a 5-kilometer course. Also third in Class 3 District 3 meet, fourth at Class 3 state meet.