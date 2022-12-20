 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the St. Louis Post-Dispatch is partnering with McBride Homes who are sponsoring 5,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

All-Metro boys cross country runner of the year: Allison enjoys storybook finish to Hillsboro career

From the 2022 All-Metro boys cross country series
  • 0
Class 4 Missouri state championship meet, boys race

Hillsboro’s Josh Allison celebrates as he crosses the line during the Class 4 Missouri state championship meet on Friday, November 4, 2022 at the Gans Creek Cross Country Complex in Columbia, Mo. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com

 Paul Halfacre

As Josh Allison laced up his spikes, he knew there would be support for him and his Hillsboro High boys cross country teammates waiting at the finish line.

The Hawks senior knew his family would be waiting and proud no matter where he finished. They would be cheering whether the team finished first or last. 

But what awaited Allison as he passed the finish line hit him like a tsunami. 

Couple that with his normally reserved coach yelling in exultation that drowned out the announcers, and it finally sank in.

"I think after I crossed the line and when I saw the team score, everything became so surreal," Allison said. "I was just up there and couldn't believe it was happening. Just seeing everyone, it was so heartwarming."

After four years of grueling workouts, Allison and the Hawks were on the top of the mountain.

People are also reading…

Allison claimed the individual Class 4 state championship and the Hawks were crowned the team 4 state champions Nov. 4 at Gans Creek Cross Country Course in Columbia.

"We all talked about winning a state championship in cross country," Allison said. "We were all for it, so ever since then, we started training harder every day in the summer. We pushed through it together to get the outcome we wanted."

After guiding the team to nine team championships, including the Jefferson County Athletic Association meet, and posting eight individual championships, Allison is the Post-Dispatch All-Metro boys cross country runner of the year.

His personal best time of 15 minutes and 25.08 seconds on a five-kilometer course was the second fastest among area athletes, behind county rival Ian Schram of Festus (15:24.70). 

Hillsboro coach Tom Gordon had seen Allison early on in his running career, starting a running career for elementary kids, and knew he had a special runner. 

And as the years progressed, Gordon watched as his senior standout blossomed into not just a dominant runner, but a leader for the program.

"He held everyone accountable," Gordon said. "That's what makes a good leader. That's what makes all the kids want to be like Josh. He was the frontrunner all year. He's just a special kid."

Jefferson County Athletic Association boys race

Hillsboro’s Josh Allison urges his team on during the Jefferson County Athletic Association meet on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Larry G. Crites Memorial Park in Festus, Mo. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com

It also helped that Allison has a twin brother, Jonah Allison, who also is a talented runner and fed the sibling rivalry a bit. Jonah is a first-team All-Metro selection.

"Coach Gordon always joked that he wanted Jonah to beat me," Josh Allison said. "It was an ongoing joke that Jonah would come through at state and pass me at the line."

While the two are incredibly competitive in most things, it has never taken away from the bond of being brothers.

"We're both super competitive," Jonah Allison said. "He's always leading workouts and my goal was to stay with him. It was super fun."

That competitive mindset flashed in the Class 4 state championship meet. Midway through the race, Jonah Allison had been keeping with Josh Allison and the lead pack and a thought crossed his mind.

"I had the thought in the back of my head, but I knew that may not be smart," Jonah Allison said. "I wanted to."

Though he had no idea that his brother was battling it out with the Festus runner for the runner-up spot, Josh Allison takes solace in most races that his brother is going through the same things as he is.

"When I can turn in the race and see my brother next to me, going through that same pain and pushing through, I want him to do just as well as I do," Josh Allison said. "I want us to cross the line right next to each other."

As he continued to pound away at the course, Josh Allison wasn't really thinking about winning the individual state championship. 

He wanted his finish to help the team. 

"That was the biggest thing — winning as a team, that was my main priority," Josh Allison said. "For me, the individual championship was just an add on. If I won, that would just help my team even more."

Josh Allison admitted he hadn't let his emotions loose all year, but seeing the overwhelming support at the state and his coach cheering in celebration, he finally let the dam of emotions wash over him.

"Coach Gordon has been waiting a long time to beat Festus and have that success in cross country," Josh Allison said. 

Hillsboro's state championship broke a streak of eight consecutive years where Festus had reigned supreme on the course.

But after getting their trophy, the first people waiting to congratulate the Hawks were their county rivals, Festus.

"I respected them a lot for that," Jonah Allison said. "They've always been the top dogs and we lost to them in conference for a while. I think it was really respectful of them."

Committed to SIU Carbondale, Josh Allison knows track season is still ahead but is sad his Hawks cross country career is over.

"We've run with each other for so long, it'll be sad to go off to different colleges, but we'll always be friends," Josh Allison said.

After knowing Allison for the past four years, Gordon is happy his senior leader and the Hawks achieved their goals.

But Gordon also knows what he'll be missing when Josh Allison does walk across the stage in a cap and gown.

"I'm going to miss a great leader and a great mentor," Gordon said. "I learned a lot from him and just to cherish all those moments."

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News