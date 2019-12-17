All-Metro boys cross country runner of the year: Coffman sets a shining example in final season with Herculaneum

Coffman became passionate about cheering on his teammates the minute he arrived at Herculaneum.

"Having that support and setting that example for the team is (important)," Coffman said.

Coffman didn't care about his own time — he hardly ever ran with a watch to track his own clocking. Even though he was the Blackcats' No. 1 runner the moment he stepped on campus, the senior quickly developed a team-first mentality.

"It didn't matter how good your No. 1 was. You could have had a Kobe Bryant-like guy, but while Kobe can win a game by himself, Jonathan can't win the team trophy by himself," Davis said.

His time of 15 minutes, 37.6 seconds at state on the Gans Creek Cross Country Course on the campus of the University of Missouri was the area's top time and was the best in Herculaneum history.

While he hadn't run against Class 3 champion Michael Rebello out of Excelsior Springs, he had tangled with Blake Morris from Cape Notre Dame and dropped each meeting to him up until the state championship.

This time, Coffman got the better of Morris.

"It was the last high school race with the team. I guess having that motivation (helped)," Coffman said.