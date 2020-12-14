All-Metro boys cross country runner of the year: Edwardsville's Watts changes course to become an elite runner

Initially, Patrylak was hesitant to have Watts give up baseball.

"I was hoping he wasn't looking at the success and trying to justify scholarship money with success and give up his passion," Patrylak said. "I talked to the family and he loved the team and the program and once he gave that 100 percent buy-in — that's when things took off. His mind became completely focused on the sport."

Watts took that mental strength he gained from baseball and molded it into something he could use on the cross country course. From digging deep for that extra zip on his fastball, he turned that power into extra speed on the final mile of the course when his body ached and muscles rebelled.

After transferring from West Aurora High midway through his freshman year, Watts said he only ran 70 miles the offseason before his sophomore campaign.

But coming into his junior season, through the COVID-19 pandemic and shutdowns, Watts said he and his teammates put in more than 600 training miles.

"We held each other accountable, if someone missed a day, we'd call them out and you wouldn't miss another run," Watts said.