All-Metro boys cross-country runner of the year: Lind left it all on the course in championship season for Lutheran St. Charles

Elizabeth Fruend knew she had a state champion on her roster last year.
The Lutheran St. Charles cross country coach could see she had an elite level runner in Caleb Lind.
"It's hard to describe, but I knew he could do it back then," Fruend said.
After a fifth-place finish last season, everything clicked this year and Lind became the program's first state champion by taking home the top spot at the Class 4 state championship meet.
"It still hasn't sunk in and I don't think it ever will sink in," Lind said.
Lind is the Post-Dispatch All-Metro boys cross country runner of the year.
To go along with his state championship, Lind ran the area's fastest 5-kilometer time of 15 minutes and 9.6 seconds earlier in the season on the same Gans Creek Course where he won the state championship in Columbia.
A senior, Lind picked up two other individual championships at the District meet and the First Capital Invitational. He also posted three other top-three finishes and an 11th-place finish in the toughest division of the Forest Park Festival.
To go along with all his individual awards, the future Bradley Brave helped the Cougars to a third-place team finish in the Class 4 state meet.
"We knew we weren't going to beat Festus, (but) I knew we could get on the podium," Fruend said. "I told them that if they wanted to be in on that podium, no regrets. Put it all out there."
There were times where Lind had to get out of his own head — even as he stepped to the line at Gans Creek for the state meet.
"The beginning of the state race, I was asking if I felt good enough to win this," Lind said. "In my head, I felt like I was hurting more than I was."
As opposed to years before, Lind didn't sprint out to grab the lead early. He bided his time, settling in a pack of Festus runners until the third kilometer.
Wanting to leave it all on the course, the Cougars senior surged ahead as the lead pack hit the fourth kilometer.
"In my mind I felt like I slowed down, but I knew I needed to close the last kilometer fast," Lind said. "I didn't know I was pulling ahead by that much, but I kept surging (and) used that momentum."
After cinching the program's first individual state championship, Lind turned around to find his teammates and started counting the places.
After a runner-up team finish in Class 3 the year before, Lind wanted to see his team stay on the podium.
"He's very quiet and soft-spoken, but he took on that leadership role," Fruend said. "He was a leader and had to be a vocal leader, but led by example, too."
Lind made his college commitment before the state meet, sticking with the Missouri Valley Conference school.
"(I wanted) it off my chest," Lind said. "I love the guys and it's a great program. I'm excited to make that decision."
Lind is joining a program that has won five of the last six MVC titles.
"They've got a lot," Lind said. "I'm just hoping to improve and be the best I can, and help that team the best I can."
Fruend said Bradley got a gem in Lind, who left an impressive legacy for the Cougars.
"I wish him nothing but the best at Bradley," Fruend said. "I'm going to miss everything about him. He set the bars so high for our program. I don't know if there is going to be a runner that elite in our program for a very long time."
2021 All-Metro boys cross country first team
Tyler Freiner, senior, Timberland
Signed with the University of Missouri. Ran to six top-10 finishes, including a victory in the always-tough Forest Park Festival Green Division in a field that included eventual Class 5 champ Andrew Hauser of Rock Bridge. Freiner posted a personal-best time of 15:25.3 in the Gans Creek Classic and later ran to a 10th-place finish in the Class 5 state championship meet on the same 5-kilometer course for his second consecutive all-state performance.
Bryon Jones, senior, Belleville East
A repeat first-team All-Metro selection. Posted five top-four finishes, including a victory at 5 kilometers in the Forest Park Festival’s Gold Division. On the three-mile courses in Illinois, Jones finished second against a stout field in the Granite City Invitational, was third in both the Southwestern Conference and Class 3A Normal Regional meets and 13th at the Quincy Sectional. Wrapped up career by finishing 43rd in state meet with a season-best time of 15:08.9.
Charles Krasnoff, senior, Ladue
Wrapped up Rams career in style, finishing third in the Class 4 state championship meet with a personal-best time of 15:20.2 that ranked as the area’s third-best performance of the season at 5 kilometers. That was Krasnoff’s sixth finish of seventh place or better, including a victory in the Suburban Conference meet and a fourth-place effort in the Class 4 District 1 meet. An all-state runner for the second consecutive season.
Jacob Meyers, senior, Festus
Leader of a Tigers pack that won a Missouri record eighth consecutive team state championship. Meyers ran the area’s second-fastest 5-kilometer time (15:18.4) while finishing second individually in the Class 4 state championship race. He won the Jefferson County Athletics Association and Class 4 District 1 individual titles. Also finished 15th in the Gans Creek Classic and 17th at the Chile Pepper Festival in Fayetteville, Ark.
Joe Schwartz, junior, Waterloo
Ran personal-best time of 15:15 to finish 16th in the Illinois Class 2A state championship meet on the 3-mile course at Detweiller Park in Peoria. It was the area’s best 2A finish and his state time was the area’s fourth-best regardless of classification. That was the cherry on top of a standout season which featured three victories, including the Mississippi Valley Conference meet, and eight finishes of fourth or better. He was the Highland Regional runner-up and fourth in the Decatur MacArthur Sectional.
Andrew Smock, senior, Ladue
All-Metro first-team pick for the second consecutive season. Smock put an impressive wrap on his career by running to a personal-best time of 15:20.7 to finish fourth in the Class 4 state championship meet on the 5-kilometer Gans Creek Course in Columbia. He finished no lower than eighth in seven races, including a victory in the Ladue Invitational and runner-up efforts in both the Suburban Conference and Class 4 District 1 meets. Helped Rams to fourth-place team finish at state.
Ryan Watts, senior, Edwardsville
Signed with Big 12 power Iowa State. Returned from a foot injury and ran to a standout season that concluded with an eighth-place finish in the Illinois Class 3A state championship meet, the area’s best finish in the 3A meet since O’Fallon’s Patrick Perrier won the title in 2013 and Edwardsville’s top state finish since Garrett Sweatt was fourth in 2011. Watts ran personal-best time of 14:28.8 to finish third in the Peoria Invitational on the same Detweiller Park course, a time that ranked seventh-best in Illinois for the season. Won Normal Community Regional title, third at Quincy Sectional. The 2020 All-Metro runner of the year.
2021 All-Metro boys cross country second team
Jackson Collman, junior, Civic Memorial
Finished with two individual championships at the Civic Memorial Twilight meet as well as the Madison County meet. Posted a personal best of 15:39.4 to finished 37th at the Class 2A state championship meet. Also third in the Highland Regional, fourth in the Mississippi Valley Conference meet.
Nick Fehr, senior, Red Bud
Nine top-10 finishes included titles in the Class 1A Carterville Regional and the Cahokia Conference meet. His personal-best on a 3-mile course was 15:47.4 and came while winning the Wood River Invitational. Wrapped up postseason by finishing 10th in the Wesclin Sectional and 60th in the state meet.
Cullen Krieg, junior, Festus
Part of the Festus team that claimed its Missouri record eighth successive team state championship. Krieg ran a personal-best time of 15:30.7 to finish fifth in the Class 4 state championship meet on the 5-kilometer Gans Creek Course in Columbia. Also was second at conference meet and sixth in the Class 4 District 1 meet.
Patrick Lee, senior, Kirkwood
Earned all-state honors with a 19th-place finish in the Class 5 state championship meet. Lee’s personal-best time of 15:32.3 came earlier in the season on the same course to finish 12th in the Gans Creek Classic’s top division. Won the Paul Enke Invitational, fourth in both the Suburban Conference and Class 5 District 1 meets.
Geordan Patrylak, senior, Edwardsville
Signed with Missouri Southern. Patrylak won the Southwestern Conference individual title and helped guide the Tigers to conference and Normal Regional team championships. Was fifth individually at the regional meet, 12th in the Quincy Sectional finished 59th at state meet in season-best 15:16.3.
Adam Snoke, junior, Lutheran South
Finished fourth in the Class 3 state championship meet. Ran to a personal-best time of 15:53 on the same 5-kilometer course while finishing second in the Gans Creek Classic Blue Division. The Class 3 District 1 champ. Also third in the Forest Park Festival’s Gold Division and won the Sullivan Invitational.
Dylan Ybarra, sophomore, O'Fallon
His 41st-place finish in Illinois Class 3A state meet at Detweiller Park in Peoria came in a time of 15:07.2, which was the area’s second-fastest of the season on a 3-mile course. Ybarra also was fourth in both in the Southwestern Conference meet and Granite City Invitational and was ninth at Parkway West’s Dale Shepherd Invitational at 5 kilometers.
2021 All-Metro boys cross country third team
Josh Allison, senior, Hillsboro
Closed Hawks career with a personal-best effort of 15:35.2 to finish sixth in the Class 4 state championship meet, his second consecutive top-10 effort at state after his eighth-place effort as a junior. Also third in the Class 4 District 1 meet and his two regular-season victories included Hillsboro’s Frank Schultz Invitational.
Lukas Groenewald, junior, Lafayette
Ran to five finishes of sixth place or better, including runner-up efforts in the Class 5 District 1 meet and Festus Bowles Invitational. Ran to personal-best time of 15:38.5 at Gans Creek Classic and earned all-state honors for 18th-place effort in Class 5 championship meet on same course.
Gavin Hill, senior, Wesclin
Finished career with a personal-best time of 15:47.3 for a 31st-place effort in the Class 1A state championship meet. Also was runner-up in the Wesclin Invitational, third in the Cahokia Conference meet and fifth at the Wesclin Sectional.
Ryan Luitjohan, senior, Edwardsville
Signed with Southern Indiana. Helped guide Tigers to Southwestern Conference and Normal Regional team titles. Posted personal best of 15:13.2 on 3-mile course at Peoria Invitational. Fifth at conference, sixth in regional meet and 15th in sectionals. Runner-up at 5 kilometers in Edwardsville Invitational.
Ian Schram, junior, Festus
A steady presence for Tigers on their way to a Missouri record eighth consecutive team state championship. Ran a personal best of 15:32.4 at Gans Creek Classic, where Festus won team. Schram was fifth at conference, seventh in district meet and eighth at state.
Andrew Snoke, junior, Lutheran South
Joined with brother Adam Snoke to form a strong Lancers duo with four top five finishes. Andrew turned in a personal-best time of 16:14.9 at the Gans Creek Classic. Finished fifth in the Class 3 state championship meet and was the district runner-up behind Adam.
James Wortham, junior, St. Charles West
Wortham closed out his junior campaign with a third-place finish at the Class 3 state championship meet and ran a personal best 16:01.9 at the Gans Creek Classic championship meet.
