All-Metro boys cross-country runner of the year: Lind left it all on the course in championship season for Lutheran St. Charles

"We knew we weren't going to beat Festus, (but) I knew we could get on the podium," Fruend said. "I told them that if they wanted to be in on that podium, no regrets. Put it all out there."

There were times where Lind had to get out of his own head — even as he stepped to the line at Gans Creek for the state meet.

"The beginning of the state race, I was asking if I felt good enough to win this," Lind said. "In my head, I felt like I was hurting more than I was."

As opposed to years before, Lind didn't sprint out to grab the lead early. He bided his time, settling in a pack of Festus runners until the third kilometer.

Wanting to leave it all on the course, the Cougars senior surged ahead as the lead pack hit the fourth kilometer.

"In my mind I felt like I slowed down, but I knew I needed to close the last kilometer fast," Lind said. "I didn't know I was pulling ahead by that much, but I kept surging (and) used that momentum."

After cinching the program's first individual state championship, Lind turned around to find his teammates and started counting the places.