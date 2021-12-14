 Skip to main content
All-Metro boys cross-country runner of the year: Lind left it all on the course in championship season for Lutheran St. Charles
From the 2021 All-Metro boys cross country series
Elizabeth Fruend knew she had a state champion on her roster last year. 

The Lutheran St. Charles cross country coach could see she had an elite level runner in Caleb Lind.

"It's hard to describe, but I knew he could do it back then," Fruend said. 

After a fifth-place finish last season, everything clicked this year and Lind became the program's first state champion by taking home the top spot at the Class 4 state championship meet.

"It still hasn't sunk in and I don't think it ever will sink in," Lind said. 

Lind is the Post-Dispatch All-Metro boys cross country runner of the year.  

To go along with his state championship, Lind ran the area's fastest 5-kilometer time of 15 minutes and 9.6 seconds earlier in the season on the same Gans Creek Course where he won the state championship in Columbia.

A senior, Lind picked up two other individual championships at the District meet and the First Capital Invitational. He also posted three other top-three finishes and an 11th-place finish in the toughest division of the Forest Park Festival. 

To go along with all his individual awards, the future Bradley Brave helped the Cougars to a third-place team finish in the Class 4 state meet. 

"We knew we weren't going to beat Festus, (but) I knew we could get on the podium," Fruend said. "I told them that if they wanted to be in on that podium, no regrets. Put it all out there."

There were times where Lind had to get out of his own head — even as he stepped to the line at Gans Creek for the state meet.

"The beginning of the state race, I was asking if I felt good enough to win this," Lind said. "In my head, I felt like I was hurting more than I was."

As opposed to years before, Lind didn't sprint out to grab the lead early. He bided his time, settling in a pack of Festus runners until the third kilometer. 

Wanting to leave it all on the course, the Cougars senior surged ahead as the lead pack hit the fourth kilometer.

"In my mind I felt like I slowed down, but I knew I needed to close the last kilometer fast," Lind said. "I didn't know I was pulling ahead by that much, but I kept surging (and) used that momentum."

After cinching the program's first individual state championship, Lind turned around to find his teammates and started counting the places.

After a runner-up team finish in Class 3 the year before, Lind wanted to see his team stay on the podium. 

"He's very quiet and soft-spoken, but he took on that leadership role," Fruend said. "He was a leader and had to be a vocal leader, but led by example, too."

Lind made his college commitment before the state meet, sticking with the Missouri Valley Conference school.

"(I wanted) it off my chest," Lind said. "I love the guys and it's a great program. I'm excited to make that decision."

Lind is joining a program that has won five of the last six MVC titles. 

"They've got a lot," Lind said. "I'm just hoping to improve and be the best I can, and help that team the best I can."

Fruend said Bradley got a gem in Lind, who left an impressive legacy for the Cougars.

"I wish him nothing but the best at Bradley," Fruend said. "I'm going to miss everything about him. He set the bars so high for our program. I don't know if there is going to be a runner that elite in our program for a very long time."

