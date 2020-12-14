 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Andrew Smock, junior, Ladue
0 comments

Andrew Smock, junior, Ladue

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months
Andrew Smock, Ladue

Andrew Smock, Ladue cross country

Finished 11th in Missouri’s Class 5 state meet with a personal-best time of 15:56.2 that was the third-best area performance on the 5-kilometer Gans Creek Course that weekend. Smock’s first all-state effort culminated a season that included three individual victories, including at the Class 5 District 3 meet, which Ladue also won as a team. Smock also won the Eagle-Crusader meet at McNair Park and Clayton-Ladue meet at St. Vincent Park. First All-Metro selection.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports