Andrew Smock, junior, Ladue

Finished 11th in Missouri’s Class 5 state meet with a personal-best time of 15:56.2 that was the third-best area performance on the 5-kilometer Gans Creek Course that weekend. Smock’s first all-state effort culminated a season that included three individual victories, including at the Class 5 District 3 meet, which Ladue also won as a team. Smock also won the Eagle-Crusader meet at McNair Park and Clayton-Ladue meet at St. Vincent Park. First All-Metro selection.
