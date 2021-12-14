 Skip to main content
Andrew Smock, senior, Ladue
Andrew Smock, senior, Ladue

Andrew Smock, Ladue

Andrew Smock, Ladue cross country

All-Metro first-team pick for the second consecutive season. Smock put an impressive wrap on his career by running to a personal-best time of 15:20.7 to finish fourth in the Class 4 state championship meet on the 5-kilometer Gans Creek Course in Columbia. He finished no lower than eighth in seven races, including a victory in the Ladue Invitational and runner-up efforts in both the Suburban Conference and Class 4 District 1 meets. Helped Rams to fourth-place team finish at state.

